Finally, it looks like the launch of the new Vios sedan from Toyota in India has almost been confirmed with emerging reports suggesting that the sedan will make its entry into the market in 2018.

A report of CarandBike reveals that the Toyota Vios will make its debut in India at the Auto Expo 2018, which will be followed by the launch of the sedan in April. Toyota Vios is expected to come to the Indian market in its third generation avatar. The company has been testing the Vios on the Indian roads for quite sometimes now. However, the carmaker has not spilled the beans on the launch of the model in the country yet.

The Vios is expected to be Toyota's trump card in the fast growing sedan segment in India, which currently has contenders like Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento. The Vios, which is already on sale in Thailand gets a 1.5 -litre petrol engine that can churn out 106 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. But when it comes to India, the powertrain of the Vios sedan is expected to include a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel engine.

The transmission is likely to be taken care of by a five-speed manual gearbox and CVT transmission. The Vios is expected to be brought to India in completely knocked down unit (CKD) form from Thailand and will be assembled at Toyota India's manufacturing facility in Bangalore in the initial stage.

In terms of dimension, the new Vios measures 4,410mm in length, 1,700mm in width, 1,475mm in height and 2,550mm wheelbase. It features LED head lights, new front-grille and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the Vios gets climate control, steering-mounted audio controls, and a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity. On the safety font, the upcoming sedan comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution), ISOFIX for child seats and VSC (vehicle stability control).

