Katrina Kaif recently left her fans curious when she flaunted red 'alta' in her hands in one of her Instagram posts. Later, she was spotted sporting it on her feet as well at Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday bash.

The picture triggered rumours of the actress' marriage. For those who are not aware of alta, it is a red liquid sported by certain sections of Indian women at traditional weddings and festivals.

However, it has now been revealed that Katrina's alta-painted hands and feet were for a dance sequence of her movie Thugs Of Hindostan. She has shared her look from the song. In the pictures, Katrina has shared a glimpse of her look where she is seen sporting an earring with 'alta' in her hands. The teaser photos surely have left fans wanting for more.

Choreographed by Prabhudeva, the dance number has Aamir Khan and Katrina. It is said that the dance number is for a wedding sequence and for that, Katrina must have sported alta.

Thugs of Hindostan features Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The team had shot in multiple locations - Malta, Mumbai and recently in Thailand.

Earlier, there were rumours that Katrina is not happy with the fact that Fatima is said to be the lead actress of Thugs of Hindostan. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir had said: "All the characters in Thugs of Hindostan are very beautifully written. Mr Bachchan, Fatima, my role are the three key characters in the film."

"She (Katrina) is also there but you know in all fairness I don't know if I can call it a lead role. I mean she has got two songs out of three. So, in that sense, she has got an important part. The story is about this girl played by Fatima. She is playing the central role," Aamir had added.

This had reportedly irked Katrina and since then, reports of cold-war between the two actresses are doing the rounds.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindosthan is produced under Yash Raj Film's banner and is scheduled for release in Diwali 2018 (November 7).