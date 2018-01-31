Hero MotoCorp has revealed the production-spec of its much-awaited Xtreme sportsbike in India, and at the same time shed light on its upcoming adventure motorcycle called the XPulse.

It may be recalled that Hero had pulled the wraps off adventure motorcycle concept XPulse at the EICMA show in Milan in November 2017. The motorcycle is now expected to make it to Indian showrooms this year.

According to emerging reports, the new adventure bike XPulse will share its engine with the newly-revealed Xtreme 200R. Obviously, with a different state of tune to match its off-roading capabilities. Hero Xtreme 200R is powered by a 200cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine tuned to churn out 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

The XPulse, believed to be the spiritual successor to the Impulse dual-purpose bike, was showcased last year with true off-road bike traits like long-travel telescopic front forks on 19-inch front wheels, Metzeler rubber, and disc brakes at the front and the rear.

The concept also had features like an LED headlight, an engine bash plate and spoke-wheeled off-road tyres along with accessories such as pannier boxes on either side. The motorcycle is rumoured to have a kerb weight of just 140 kg.

When launched, Hero XPulse is likely to come with a price tag of Rs 1-1.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company will also launch the new Xtreme 200R in India by mid-2018. The Xtreme 200R is the production version of the Xtreme 200S concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2016.

To be pitted against Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in the Indian market, the new Hero Xtreme200R employs 37mm telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear.

The new Hero Xtreme 200R gets disc brakes at both front and rear ends, as well as ABS. Its 200c engine can reach 0-60 kmph in 4.6 seconds and claims to return a fuel efficiency of 40 kmpl.

Source: CarandBike