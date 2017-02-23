LG has already confirmed the launch of its flagship phone, G6, at the MWC event in Barcelona, while Samsung is all set to reveal the launch date and a video teaser of Galaxy S8 at the trade show next week. But nothing can be kept secret for long, especially in the tech industry.

ET News has found out the dates when the Galaxy S8 and LG G6 will be going on sale. Shortly after the G6's launch on Sunday, February 26, the 2017 flagship will go on sale from March 10. You will be able to book the smartphone from March 2.

But if your eyes are set on the Galaxy S8, then you will have to wait till April. Samsung will launch Galaxy S8 in multiple cities on March 29 and will go on sale from April 21. Meaning the Galaxy S8 Plus will also be available from the same date.

LG G6 is likely to benefit from the grace period and pocket early buyers as Galaxy S8 will only go on sale 40 days after G6 hit the shelves.

The Galaxy S8 was initially expected to go on sale on April 14, but got delayed by a week due to the size of supplies among other reasons. It is clear that Samsung has hoarded Snapdragon 835 chips, forcing the hands of other OEMs to either delay the flagship releases or settle for an older Snapdragon 821 chipset.

LG has chosen SD821 for its G6 smartphone. Rumour has it the company is going to give the flagship title to V series and the V30 will come with a Snapdragon 835 CPU.

That doesn't mean G6 is going to be any less premium. The handset will come packed with top-of-the-line features including 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display with 18:9 screen aspect ratio, waterproof design, long-lasting battery, wireless charging support, advanced Iris scanner, improved front and rear cameras and more.

But it remains to be seen if the G6 will outperform the Galaxy S8, which comes with a 6.2-inch QHD display, Iris scanner, IP68 water and dust resistance, wireless charging, 12MP Dual Pixel camera at the back, 8MP front camera, 6GB RAM, Bixby personal assistant and a fresh design.

The flagship smartphone war is going to be an interesting one in 2017. Let's sit back and see who comes out as true winner.