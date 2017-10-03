Ashish Nehra is an old warhorse for Team India and the left-arm pacer has been picked for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, which starts Saturday (October 7). There might have been mixed reactions on social media, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to have a clear plan when it comes to Nehra and T20 matches.

India are presently blessed with a wonderful pace bowling attack, so much so that the likes of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami are not even in the squad.

However, the 38-year-old has been picked ahead of the duo, which reflects the confidence of the selectors in Nehra.

A BCCI official also opened up about how they wanted to include the player in the Champions Trophy, which did not happen due to his injury.

He further explained the reasons behind his inclusion for the Australia T20I series.

"Ashish Nehra played the last full T20 series against England earlier this year. He was in contention to play Champions Trophy but an injury during IPL put paid to his hopes. India's last two T20s were one off games against West Indies and Sri Lanka, so Ashish wasn't picked," a BCCI official told PTI.

"Ashish if fit was due for a comeback as and when there would have been a three match T20 series. There isn't anyone craftier than Ashish and when it comes to his selection, it's about fitness and not form. Check records, Ashish has never been dropped because of poor form," he added.

Nehra being a left-arm pacer could be one of the main reasons for his inclusion in the T20 side as it will add variety to the attack. Not to forget, his massive experience as well.

Nehra last played for India against England in February and is expected to be picked in the playing XI against Australia. It would be interesting to see the pace bowling combination that India would pick as Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been regular in the side.