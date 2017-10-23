Two tennis legends, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have had an amazing season so far, winning a number of titles including Grand Slams. Federer won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles while Nadal emerged victorious in his favourite French Open and also the US Open to share the four Grand Slam titles between the two.

It has been a year to remember for both Federer and Nadal, especially after a sub-standard 2016. They came back with a bang in 2017.

This season has witnessed the renaissance of both stars, who have dominated the tennis circuit like never before. It is not only about winning titles, but also enjoying the game, which has helped them win such titles.

Former player Henri Leconte spoke about how both these players have been able to turn the clock back in 2017. He also believes that other factors like injuries to some other top stars this season has also helped Federer and Nadal dominate proceedings.

"Roger and Rafa have dominated like the old days. It seems like they have only two players on the ATP Tour but it's been a vintage year because of the amount of injuries. Tennis has changed. It's quicker, harder, and players have to be more prepared to stay at the very top level," Leconte told "Sky Sports".

"Roger took time off completely which helped him recycle his mental energy and physicality. He was very happy to come back at Wimbledon and play a different type of tennis.

"Rafa was the opposite in the fact that he has become more and more confident, raising his game to become even more aggressive - it's a big change."

After having won two Grand Slams each, both Federer and Nadal will be keen to end the year on a high by winning the ATP World Tour Finals in November in London.

The year-ending mega event will witness top players of the season compete for the prestigious title, and Federer, Nadal will be the players to beat after their stupendous performance this season.