The list of highest earning international cricketers and coaches is out. Surprisingly Indian captain Virat Kohli is not on top of the list.

According to an in-depth analysis published on Cricinfo's "The Cricket Monthly", India's head coach Ravi Shastri has beaten Kohli to total earnings per year. And Australian captain Steve Smith is the highest paid cricketer in the world.

"The highest-earning captain in international cricket in 2017 stands to make nearly 20 times as much as the lowest-earning," the report said.

"The headline is that Steven Smith, the Australia captain, will earn US$1.469 million this year, while his Zimbabwean counterpart Graeme Cremer stands to earn $86,000. The top Indian earners in international cricket are Virat Kohli, the captain, who pulled in approximately $1 million this year, and coach Ravi Shastri, whose annual salary of $1.17 million is comparable to that of any of the game's top players," it added.

Shastri was recently appointed as India's coach after Anil Kumble stepped down following differences with Kohli.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the world's richest cricket body, shares revenues with players. It pays 26 per cent of its gross revenue every year to international players. The details of payments made to players and coaches are regularly put on its website.

The figures quoted in the report do not take into account of players' earnings from other Twenty20 leagues and endorsements. Several cricketers ply their trade in various domestic T20 leagues across the world including the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the top earning international cricketers (annual earnings from board contracts and match fees)

1. Steve Smith (Australia) - $1.47 million

2. Joe Root (England) - $1.38 million

3. Virat Kohli (India) - $1 million

4. Faf du Plessis (South Africa) - $0.59 million

5. Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka) - $0.32 million

6. Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan) - $0.30 million

7. Jason Holder (West Indies) - $0.27 million

8. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - $0.25 million

9. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - $0.14 million

10. Graeme Cremer (Zimbabwe) - $0.09 million

Top earning international cricket coaches

1. Ravi Shastri (India) - $1.17 million

2. Darren Lehmann (Australia) - $0.55 million

3. Trevor Bayliss (England) - $0.52 million

4. Chandika Hathurusingha (Bangladesh) - $0.34 million

5. Mike Hesson (New Zealand) - $0.25 million

6. Mickey Arthur (Australia) - $0.22 million

7. Nic Pothas (Sri Lanka) - $0.14 million - Pothas is interim coach

8. Russel Domingo (South Africa) - $0.09 million

Note: Ottis Gibson has now replaced Domingo as South Africa's head coach