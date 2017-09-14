Retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather is nicknamed 'Money', which makes complete sense, considering the mega money, which he has made in his glittering professional career. Mayweather is one of the richest sportsmen, and does not shy away from flaunting his assets, wearing luxury designer wear collections and many more.

Mayweather has been listed as the highest-paid athletes by Forbes magazine multiple times. The American is the biggest attraction when it comes to pay-per-view events in boxing.

Mayweather was forced out of retirement to fight WFC star Conor McGregor last month, where he emerged victorious and took his career record to 50-0 before, once again, retiring. From that fight alone, the boxer is said to have made around £100 million, which may be just a fraction of his overall career money.

The boxer, while speaking to YouTube channel Awkward Puppets, did not hesitate to open about his personal stuff, including his bank accounts.

He said that he has multiple bank accounts, and when asked to inform about how much money does he have in one of his accounts, Mayweather said, "200-300 million dollars (USD) in different accounts."

The Money was also asked about how many girlfriends he has and the boxer revealed it all.

"How many women I have? Probably about seven deep. Lucky seven. We go out to eat, some of us travel together. Having one is too close to having none."

What is a rich man without luxurious cars?

One thing with Mayweather is that he only wants the best out of the best, and when it comes to cars. He seems to have got it all. Reportedly, he owns Bentley, Bugatti Veyron, Ferraris, McLaren among others. Mayweather also said that he has around 25 cars in Las Vegas.

With the money and the lavish life style that he lives, it does not even come as a surprise.