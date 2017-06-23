A majority of Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 cast is standing behind DeMario Jackson amid the misconduct scandal that erupted earlier this month, but one person who will forever be on Corinne Olympios' team is her boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky.

Gielchinsky and Olympios have been together for more than a decade, and despite all the rumours surrounding Olympios, her boyfriend will have her back, he revealed to E!News.

"I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it," he told E! News.

"Anything the public may perceive that is coming from me is pure speculation," he explained. "There is an ongoing inquiry that must follow a course to its conclusion before I can fully comment."

It still remains a mystery what Olympios was doing on a dating reality show when she is already in a relationship with Gielchinsky. Olympios was also a part of Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, and she became famous overnight due to her sexual antics.

"I pay very little attention to the media and try to ignore all the conjecture surrounding my relationship with Corinne. The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I."

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 is set to begin production soon now that the investigation into misconduct allegations has concluded.

Production on the dating reality show was suspended after a producer on the show complained about sexual activity between Olympios, who was drunk, and Jackson. Olympios later accused Jackson of sexual assault.

Except Olympios and Jackson, most other previously announced contestants are expected to return to the show's fourth season.