Even as Arsene Wenger is keeping himself away from commenting about speculations linking AS Monaco star Thomas Lemar to Arsenal, the update about the possible transfer move has been given by an unanticipated source -- Bollywood actor Esha Gupta.

The former Miss India, who modelled the London club's new blue away kit last week, revealed the Gunners' transfer target while taking part in an Instagram live session.

"I'm not sure if I should say the name. But we are signing another player and I'm sure the boss is gonna do well this time," Gupta said.

Arsenal fans reacted in disbelief as they believed Gupta knew something about the transfer target that they did not.

Gupta though did not end it there. The 31-year-old, who was rumoured to have been dating Arsenal star Hector Bellerin, revealed more about the Lemar negotiations when she spoke of her jersey launch experience to the Times of India.

"Talks are on with Thomas Lemar and I hope he comes on board too. We need good players like him," Gupta said, as quoted by the report.

"At the jersey launch I was asked what number I liked and I picked 9 which was my way of welcoming Lacazette. The moment he signed up, I posted about him online. I'm a fan and get excited when great players are taken on."

The summer transfer window is getting busy with every passing day. Big European giants are splashing money to get what they want before the start of the new season. Premier League is no exception and the Manchester clubs -- United and City -- are leading the way a few big-money signings already.

The Gunners, on the other hand, have signed Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon and Sead Kolasinac from Schalke so far ahead of the upcoming season.

Having finished outside the top-four of Premier League after 20 years in the 2016/17 season, Arsenal and Arsene Wenger, who bagged a new two-year contract in May, will be under pressure to deliver.