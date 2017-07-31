Barcelona are undergoing a torrid time with news of Neymar joining PSG being talked about everyday, and the transfer looks imminent. However, it seems that Barcelona officials might have been sweating much more last season, when Lionel Messi was not happy with Barcelona, and wanted to leave the Spanish club to join Manchester City.

The same was revealed in a documentary titled 'Jocs fiscals', which is said to be created by TV3. The situation unfolded when Messi was sentenced for tax fraud case, which had led to difficult times for the player.

After Messi's father spoke about his son's desire to leave Barcelona to Manchester City officials, it was given huge attention, understandably so. When a player likes Messi is willing to join City, there must have been huge excitement as well.

There was a genuine interest from Messi, who also met City manager Pep Guardiola in July last year. The meeting went on a positive note, but when Barcelona officials, especially president Josep Maria Bartomeu was alerted about it, the top boss was in no mood to let the best player of the club leave.

Finally, after some meetings with Messi, Bartomeu was able to convince Messi to stay put at Barcelona and the Argentine star, who is an academy product, listened to the boss.

This is how Messi's desire to leave the Barcelona and re-unite with his former manager Guardiola did not see the green light.

Though Messi remained at Barcelona, imagine a scenario with Messi playing in the English Premier League side. What repercussions it would have in world football? Manchester City, with the signing of Messi, might have increased their fanbase in South America, and the combination of Sergio Aguero and Messi could have helped them lift the title as well.

However, will all this, one goes on to show the wonderful relationship between Messi and Guardiola as well. If Messi will eventually decide to leave Barcelona (big if), Manchester City will be frontrunner to land the player, provided Guardiola is still at the helm of the Premier League side.