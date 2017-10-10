Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has never failed to entertain us. Every year the actor appears on screen with good stories and amazing performances. Fans were thus understandably excited when they got to know that Big B had been offered Race 3 opposite Salman Khan.

The happiness didn't last, as the megastar turned it down. Amitabh's offer then went to Aditya Pancholi. Did Big B get a negative role in Race 3?

It would have been so wonderful to see him in that character and also with Salman. The actors had won hearts in several movies and they were last seen together in 2008 release God Tussi Great Ho.

After Amitabh rejected Race 3, there were speculations that Big B doesn't want to work with Salman because of daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, the recent buzz is Amitabh turned down the offer of the Remo D'Souza movie because of some other reason.

"Big B has already given his October and November dates for the football biopic Jhund. The Race 3 team also plans to begin shoot around the same time. The clash of dates meant Bachchan had to choose one and since he had already given his dates to Jhund, he politely turned down Race 3," a source told DNA.

Meanwhile, Remo has not officially announced the star cast of Race 3, which is a successful franchise whose first two instalments were directed by Abbas-Mustan.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Aditya Pancholi, Emraan Hashmi and Daisy Shah's names are doing the rounds for Salman's upcoming movie. The superstar will begin shooting for it after his December release Tiger Zinda Hai.

The first two instalments had Saif Ali Khan, but this time Salman has taken the lead.

We wonder how this new team will be able to win the audience heart.