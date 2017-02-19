Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 5 will soon come to an end. The date of airing the final episode has been revealed and now only five more episodes are left — including Rangoon stars' appearance on the show.

Also read: Kajol finally reacts to Karan Johar's controversial statement on their friendship

According to DNA, the chat show's final episode will be aired on March 19 and it will be Koffee Awards Special night. Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Ayan Mukerji and Rohan Joshi will choose winners after showcasing the show's best of this season.

However, all the episodes have been shot earlier, including the final one. Sunday's (Feb 19) episode will have Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor on Karan's couch. They will appear on Koffee With Karan (KWK) to promote their upcoming film Rangoon.

Last Sunday (Feb 12), the fans saw Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on that couch and they had a great time. Both the actors appeared for the second time on this season. In fact, Shahid, who will appear on this Sunday's episode, has already made an appearance with wife Mira Rajput on the show.

It has been reported that Kapil Sharma, who has shot his episode two months ago, will be seen on Koffee With Karan on March 5. There have been reports that KJo has humiliated the comedian on his show. Whether it's true or not, one can see when the episode will air. One of the remaining episodes of KWK 5 includes the one with the three directors — Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan and Zoya Akhtar.