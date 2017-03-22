German carmaker Audi is gearing up for the launch of the new version of its entry-level sedan, the A3, in India. The A3 facelift is reportedly scheduled for launch in India on April 6. The new A3 facelift will be Audi's third launch in the country this year.

Audi A3 facelift

In its new avatar, the A3 sedan has seen changes inside out and most importantly, a petrol engine has also been added now. The Audi A3 facelift will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The new 1.4 litre TFSI petrol engine is tuned to churn out 150hp of power from 5,000rpm to 6,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 rpm and 3,500 rpm, mated to 7-speed S-tronic automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the diesel mill develops 143hp between 3,500rpm to 4,000rpm and 320Nm of torque between 1,750rpm and 3,000rpm. This engine comes paired to 6-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The new A3 facelift gets revised front and rear bumpers. At the front, A3 now flaunts larger hexagonal grille, new LED headlamps with DRLs, a new taillight and it rides on 16-inch five-spoke alloys. Inside the cabin, while the layout remains identical to its previous model, the new A3 facelift gets 7.0-inch infotainment screen, wireless phone charger and dual-zone climate control.

To be pitted against Mercedes-Benz CLA, the A3 facelift is expected to be priced at around Rs 29 lakh.