Rumours of cinematographer and director Suresh Chandra Menon's death were doing rounds on Monday, March 13 . It has not turned out to be a hoax.

Actor Mohan Raman clarified the news on Twitter and posted, "PLEASE DO NOT BELIEVE RUMOURS THAT FILM DIRECTOR AND CINEMATOGRAPHER SURESH MENON PASSED AWAY. HE IS VERY MUCH ALIVE. THANK GOD. [sic]"

It was speculated that Suresh Chandra Mohan passed away due to some disease following which people on Twitter started sharing their condolence messages.

Malayalam director Diphan, passed away in Kochi on Monday and he directed a Mollywood film called Puthiya Mukham, the name similar to Suresh Chandra's 1993 Tamil thriller Pudhiya Mugam. Apparently, this lead to the confusions and death rumours of Suresh Chandra.

Suresh Chandra Mohan is a multifaceted personality, who shot to fame with Pudhiya Mugam in which he paired up with his ex-wife Revathi. Currently, he is working with Thaana Serndha Kootam starring Suriya and Keerthy Suresh.