Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, has successfully completed its 20 episodes run on Thursday, September 21. The viewers are now waiting for an official announcement from the network about season 2.

The finale focussed on Sung Hae Sung and his loved ones. When the male protagonist heard about the abduction of Gong Joo, he reached out to Sung Hae Chul and Nam Yoo Min. He used his special powers to help them find their daughter.

After assuring the safety of his niece, the male protagonist and his detective friend Shin Ho Bang chased the culprit, Park Dong Seok. The lawyer, who is popularly known by the name Jason Park, realised his mistakes and confessed everything to the investigative officers.

Also read Temperature Of Love episodes 5, 6 preview

When Chairman Cha Kwon Pyo heard about the lawyer's confession, he felt bad for everything he did to Sung Hae Sung and his siblings. He met the protagonist and begged for his forgiveness. The chairman also informed Cha Tae Hoon that he has a step-brother.

Reunited Worlds then took its viewers through an emotional roller-coaster of events. Sung Young In and her siblings were shocked to hear about their elder brother's fate. They could not accept the fact that he has to go back.

During his last few days in the world, the male protagonist enjoyed some time with his friends, went out on a picnic with his family members and helped Jung Jung Won in promoting her first comic book.

Although Hae Sung went back to the other world, he returned a year later. Will he get a chance to spend some more time with his loved ones? The fans of the Korean mini-series will have to wait for season 2 to know more about it.

However, SBS is yet to make an official announcement about their plans to renew the show. Since the television drama failed to garner impressive viewership ratings, it remains to be seen if it will have another season.