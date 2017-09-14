Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, will be back with episodes 35 and 36 this Thursday, September 14, at 10pm KST. These episodes will focus on the rivalry between Park Dong Seok and Sung Hae Sung.

The male protagonist does not have much time left in the world and he wants to prove his innocence as soon as possible. But he has not been able the trace the real killer, who accidentally killed Yang Kyung Chul while the two were fighting.

The culprit changed his identity after graduating from high school and moved to Canada. He is currently an American citizen and it is making it difficult for detective Shin Ho-bang to trace his whereabouts. He wants to marry Sung Hae Cheol's baby mother and settle down in the US.

Hospital Ship episodes 11, 12 to feature trouble for Song Eun Jae; watch online

However, things might take an expected turn for Park Dong Seok after Sung Hae Sung finds out that he is the lawyer of Sung Gong Joo's baby mother. The promo shows Hae Cheol secretly hearing the conversation between the culprit and his girlfriend.

The video also hints at troubled moments for Sung Soo Ji and a rivalry between her siblings, Sung Young In and Sung Young Joon. In the clip, Cha Tae Hoon finds the male protagonist's little sister struggling with severe pain. It also shows Young In confronting Young Joon.

The upcoming episodes might also mark the end of Sung Hae Sung's incredible journey Jung Jung Won. The footage teases the male protagonist's disappearance, as it shows the female lead searching for him.

Click here to watch Reunited Worlds episodes 35 and 36 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: