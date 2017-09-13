Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, will be back with episodes 33 and 34 this Wednesday, September 13, at 10 pm KST. These episodes could focus on the complicated relationship between Sung Hae Sung and Jung Jung Won.

The male protagonist knows that he does not have much time left in the world and he is yet to inform his lover about it. He could hint about his return in the upcoming episodes and help her to prepare for it.

But before leaving the world, the male protagonist will have to expose the identity of the real killer. As of now, he is under the impression that his childhood friend Cha Tae Hoon accidentally killed his schoolmate Yang Kyung Chul. So, he may ask the young business man to confess everything in front of the investigation team.

On the other end, detective Shin Ho Bang is secretly investigating the role played by Park Dong Seok in the high school student's death. He is trying to trace his whereabouts and the female lead is helping him in it.

The viewers are already looking forward to seeing the criminal behind bars. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times, India, an impressive 76 percent of the participants opined that Shin Ho Bang could do a secret investigation on Park Dong Seok and confront him with the help of Cha Tae Hoon.

However, 14 percent of those who participated in the poll also said that Cha Kwon Pyo might confess everything to the detective and reveal the real reason for him to help the culprit.

Meanwhile, the promo teased a power couple sequence between Shin Ho Bang and Hong Jin Joo. It also hinted at Park Dong Seok's plans to kill someone from Sung Hae Sung's team, probably Jung Jung Won.

Click here to watch Reunited Worlds episodes 33 and 34 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: