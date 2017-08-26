Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, will be back with episodes 25 and 26 next Wednesday, August 30, at 10 pm KST. These episodes are likely to feature the involvement of Cha Tae Hoon in the death of a high school student named Yang Kyung Chul.

The young business man is liked by everyone, including his close friends and their relatives. Lately, he has been really good to Sung Hae Sung and his siblings. Apart from dating Sung Young In, he also offered financial help to Sung Hae Cheol for setting up a new business. Does he have a secret agenda in doing all this?

His curiosity to know about the death of Hae Sung indicates that he is trying to hide something from his friends or protect someone. It remains to be seen if he is aware of Chairman Cha Gwon Pyo 's involved in the demise of his childhood friend.

Since a person who is yet to reveal his identity is willing to share some new details about the high school student's mysterious murder case with detective Shin Ho Bang, it could help the male protagonist in clearing his name.

The upcoming episodes of the Korean mini-series might also reveal some new details about the old lady, who is helping Hae Sung. There must a reason for her unconditional love towards the male protagonist. Is she also a soul who recently came back to the world?

Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Wednesday to know more about the onscreen couple since SBS is yet to release the trailer and promotional photos for episodes 25 and 26. In the meantime, you can watch the first 24 episodes online here.