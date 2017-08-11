Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, will be back with episodes 17 and 18 next Wednesday, August 18, at pm KST. These episodes might feature a conversation between Sung Hae Sung and Cha Gwon Pyo.

The male protagonist is desperately looking for the person who caused the car accident resulting in his death 12 years ago. Since he always feels his presence in a crowded place, it was really hard for him to identify the culprit.

So when Jung Jung Won told him that there is a vacancy for an assistant chef at her restaurant, the male protagonist decided to apply for it. He thought it will be easy for him to find the culprit, if the person is a regular visitor of the eatery.

On the first day of his work at the restaurant, Sung Hae Sung feels the presence of his killer again. But it is not clear if he will identify the person or not. Since Cha Gwon Pyo has already met the male protagonist in front of the department store, it might do anything to get rid of his rival.

The Korean mini-series is half way through and Yeo Jin Goo's character if yet to find the reason for framing him as a killer. From the conversation between Cha Gwon Pyo and Sung Young Joon, it is clear that the doctor knows something about his elder brother's demise.

The mystery behind Sung Hae Sung's death and the involvement of Cha Gwon Pyo in the car accident could be revealed in the upcoming episodes. The fans can also look forward to Sung Young In and Cha Tae Hoon romance.

Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Wednesday to know more about the onscreen couple since SBS is yet to release the trailer and promotional photos for episodes 17 and 18. In the meantime, you can watch the first 16 episodes online here.