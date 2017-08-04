Reunited Worlds aka Into The World Again, the SBS romantic fantasy drama, will be back with episodes 13 and 14 next Wednesday, August 9, at 10pm KST. These episodes will probably feature the breakup of Sung Hae Sung and Jung Jung Won.

The onscreen couple were planning to watch the fireworks that they couldn't enjoy while they were young because of the male protagonist's sudden demise. The duo was really excited about their outing.

But things took a turn for the worst after Cha Min Joon met with a car accident while helping an old man. The female lead could not reach the venue on time and was not even able to inform her childhood friend, who is waiting for her.

The male protagonist could be really angry with his childhood friend after he comes to know that she was unable to meet him because of her senior. He will surely confront her and their heated argument might eventually lead to a breakup.

Meanwhile, the high school student is curious to know about the person who killed him. He has been feeling the person's presence everywhere and was looking for him. But he is yet to identify the killer.

Since the Korean mini-series will be half way through, the viewers can expect a big twist in the upcoming episodes. Will it be something related to Hae Sung's classmate and childhood friend Cha Tae Hoon and his father?

It remains to be seen if Cha Tae Hoon and Cha Min Joon are siblings, who are not in good terms because of some unknown reasons. Both of them are close to the business tycoon Cha Gwon Pyo and they address him as father. Did he kill the male protagonist and his schoolmate?

Korean drama lovers will have to wait until next Wednesday to know more about the onscreen couple since SBS is yet to release the trailer and promotional photos for episodes 13 and 14. In the meantime, you can watch the first 12 episodes online here.