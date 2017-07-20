Mahindra & Mahindra, the Indian auto giant delighted the classic bike enthusiasts in India by announcing the revival plan of erstwhile Jawa brand in October 2016. Taking the next step of reboot plan, Mahindra has launched a new website for Yezdi motorcycle.

The Yezdi motorcycle had a deep connection with the JAWA motorcycles from the Czech Republic. The new website calls Yezdi was a beautiful Indianisation of the JAWA, built to greater standards of ruggedness and lasts forever.

The new website is not revealing any details of the upcoming models for India. It, in fact, pays homage to the magnificent heritage and lineage of Yezdi in the country.

The dedicated pages in the website have details on the past iconic model range from JAWA such as the 250cc Roadking and Monarch, the 248.5cc Classic, Deluxe and CL II and the Yezdi 175. Among these Roadking and the Classic were more popular in 80's and 90's. The exhaust note from 2-stroke, 250cc motor mated to a 4-speed gearbox via dual exhaust pipes is something the 1990s kids cannot forget.

The website launch indicates Yezdi is close on showcasing the new product portfolio. A boot of Yezdi as part of Mahindra pavilion at the Auto Expo 2018 cannot be written off. Mahindra had previously confirmed that new products under JAWA will be developed considering the character, DNA and ethos of the brand. Hence it is clear that the upcoming Yezdi bike will have an old world charm with a modern take on it.

Meanwhile, JAWA launched 350 OHC, a retro-styled motorcycle for the European market in May 2017. The 350 OHC's design is based on JAWA 350, which was mass produced in the 70s and 80s. The classic British roadster looking bike is powered by a single-cylinder 397.2cc, 4-stroke air-cooled engine sourced from Chinese manufacturer Shinray. The engine also boasts of fuel injection system from Delphi. The mill develops 27.7hp at 6,500rpm and a maximum torque of 30.6Nm at 5,000rpm. Whether this model will be part of Indian line up remains to be seen.

