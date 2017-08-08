TVS Motor Company has launched a retro-themed variant of its popular scooter model Jupiter. The new variant has been dubbed as Jupiter Classic and it is priced at Rs 55,266 (ex-showroom, Delhi), just Rs 900 higher than the Jupiter ZX.

The Classic version is a purely cosmetic upgrade. The highlight of the new variant is the Sunlit Ivory body colour. A chrome backrest, chrome covered round ORVM units and a new windscreen lends a classic appeal to the scooter. It is also complemented with 'classic-edition' decals.

The new variant boasts of a smart USB charger and comfortable dual-tone seat. The Jupiter Classic is based on the Jupiter ZX and comes with disc brake at front and Sync Braking System (when the rider pulls the rear brake lever, it also applies some amount of brake on front wheels) as standard.

"Timelessness is the true hall mark of a Classic. Unchanging and yet always contemporary that is how we have seen our offering of TVS Jupiter to our consumers", Aniruddha Haldar, Vice-President (Marketing), TVS Motor, Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate brand, said.

The Jupiter is powered by a 109cc engine, which can churn out 7.88bhp of power at 7500 rpm, while the peak torque of 8Nm comes up at 5500rpm. The scooter flaunts an Econometer with Eco Mode and Power Mode. The engine delivers better fuel economy in Eco mode.

As part of BS-IV upgrade in April this year, TVS updated the Jupiter with Auto Headlamp On (AHO). The scooter also comes with two new colour options--Jade Green and Mystic Gold—in addition to the existing 10 colour options. Other features such as LED tail lamp, dual side handle lock, 12-inch alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, front telescopic forks and mono-shock rear suspension of the current Jupiter will also be part of the new model.