Firefighters are battling large wildfires in the Los Angeles foothills. A 13 mile stretch of the motorway was closed because of its proximity to the fire. 450 firefighters are trying to control the blaze that has burned hundreds of acres. Around 200 homes were evacuated as a precaution. So far it is unclear what started the fire.
Residents told to evacuate because of Los Angeles wildfires
Firefighters are battling large wildfires in the Los Angeles foothills. A 13 mile stretch of the motorway was closed because of its proximity to the fire. 450 firefighters are trying to control the blaze that has burned hundreds of acres. Around 200 homes were evacuated as a precaution. So far it is unclear what started the fire.
- September 2, 2017 15:35 IST
-