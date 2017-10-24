As the conflict in Marawi City winds down, public school teachers trained by a non-government organisation have been giving lessons to residents on how to identify unexploded bombs when they eventually return to their homes.
Residents in Marawi learn how to identify bombs as they return home after 5-month siege
- October 24, 2017 17:08 IST
