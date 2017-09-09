A tour company on Antigua assisted with the evacuation of over 200 residents from Barbuda. The elderly, pregnant woman and mothers with young children were evacuated first.The neighboring island was devastated by Hurricane Irma. Food, water and medicine were also transported to Barbuda from Antigua. The islands now have to prepare for the imminent arrival of Hurricane Jose.
Residents evacuated from Caribbean islands following Hurricane Irma
- September 9, 2017 19:22 IST
