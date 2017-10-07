Karwa Chauth (Karva Chauth) is one of the most popular festivals celebrated by Indian women. This year the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, October 8.

Karwa Chauth is observed on the fourth day after full moon of Hindu month of Kartik. Hindu married women keep fast either for the well-being of their husband or fiancés and unmarried women for seeking a desired husband.

For the past several years, mainstream Bollywood films have been portraying Karwa Chauth as the ultimate expression of love and this has added to the popularity of the festival as well as has become a fashion in North India.

So, if you are planning to celebrate Karwa Chauth, below are some of the popular Karwa Chauth songs that you can play during the festival.

Ghar Aaja Pardesi (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge):

This is a must play on the festive occasion of Karwa Chauth. Penned by veteran lyricist Anand Bakshi and composed by Jatin-Lalit, the song is from the all-time most romantic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Chand Chupa Badal Mein (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam):

Sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, the melodious love song beautifully captures the romance between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's character in the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Bole Chudiyan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham):

This song from 2001 blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a perfect dance number on the occasion of Karva Chauth. The song, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, captures the beautiful moments during Karwa Chauth.

Chand Aur Piya (Aashik Aawara):

Croon by Sadhana Sargam, the song protrays the love of a woman for her husband. Chand Aur Piya is quite a hit on the occasion of Karva Chauth.

Mera Maahi (Dhai Akshar Prem Ke):

Featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Mera Maahi from the movie Dhai Akshay Prem Ke, is another popular number during the festive occasion.