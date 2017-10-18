The festival of lights is here and Bollywood is bringing two movies as a gift to its fans. This means a major clash is set to happen between two movies – Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again – this Diwali.

Both the films are of B-Town superstars. Secret Superstar is Aamir Khan's film, while Golmaal Again (Golmaal 4) has Ajay Devgn.

But the question is who will win the battle? It is seriously the clash of titans and here are a few points that prove it.

Stardom

When it comes to stardom, nobody can beat Aamir Khan. Though Secret Superstar is not an Aamir Khan movie as he has an extended cameo in it, people will come to theatres because of him. In fact, critics who have watched the movie, have appreciated his performance in Secret Superstar.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn too has a big fan following too. But more than his presence, the Golmaal franchise will attract audience to theatres.

Story

Audience always falls for heart touching stories than normal light comedy. Secret Superstar is said to be very touching while Golmaal Again will leave you in splits. As both are of different genres, people would like to watch both the movies. Well, this why we said it is going to be the clash of titans.

Previous movie business

If we see these actors' previous movie record, then Aamir Khan takes away the cake. Ajay's previous movie, Baadshaho, did decent business at the box office. However, the lifetime collection couldn't even cross Rs 100 mark. On the other hand, Aamir's last movie was Dangal and we know how big it was. It has broken all box office records.

Actors

Both the movies have talented actors. Secret Superstar has a few, while Golmaal Again is a star-studded movie. Aamir Khan shares screen space with Zaira Wasim in his movie.

Ajay shares screen space with Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. The comedy flick is set to tickle your funny bones for sure.

Hype

Secret Superstar and Golmaal 4 have been in news. Aamir's movie gained hype because of Dangal actor Zaira Wasim. Also, Aamir's look and character attracted a lot of attention.

On the other hand, Golmaal Again grabbed attention because of the new addition to their mad family. Parineeti Chopra and Tabu will be seen in the film and it has been reported that the duo are not in good terms.

Well, this clash looks quite big. Though both the movies are not releasing on the same day, the clash will affect their box office numbers. Secret Superstar will be released on October 19 and Golmaal Again will hit the screens on October 20.

Both the movies are expected to have similar box office collection on the opening day. We predicted it to be around Rs 15 crore. Now, let's have patience and see who will win the battle. What is your opinion? Share your views in the comment section.