In a blistering speech, Senator Jeff Flake, a Republican from Arizona, lambasted President Donald Trump for his mercurial behaviour and for undermining American values. Flake, a frequent critic of the commander-in-chief, also announced that he will not seek re-election at the end of his term in early January 2019.
Republican Senator Jeff Flake blasts Donald Trump for his mercurial behaviour
- October 25, 2017 11:17 IST
