Corker lashed out at Donald Trump on 24 October, after the U.S. President heavily criticised him on Twitter. Corker told CBS that Trump has proven himself unable to rise to the occasion and that he thinks the controversial president will be remembered for the debasement of our nation.
Republican Senator Bob Corker: Trump has great difficultly with the truth
Corker lashed out at Donald Trump on 24 October, after the U.S. President heavily criticised him on Twitter. Corker told CBS that Trump has proven himself unable to rise to the occasion and that he thinks the controversial president will be remembered for the debasement of our nation.
- October 24, 2017 21:54 IST
-