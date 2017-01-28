Madras Engineer Group has been adjudged as the best marching contingent of this year's Republic Day parade. In the category of paramilitary forces and other auxiliary marching contingents, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingent has been adjudged as the best marching contingent.

In the tableau category, 23 tableaux took part in this year's parade, out of which the first position has gone to Arunachal Pradesh. It depicted the Yak dance, one of the most famous pantomimes of the Mahayana sect of Buddhist tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tripura's tableau based on 'Hojagiri' dance, depicting the magnificent Reang tribal dance was adjudged the second best, while the third position was shared by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The tableau of Maharashtra depicted the commemoration of the 160th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. The Tamil Nadu tableau portrayed popular folk dance 'Karagattam,' which forms an important event in temple festival celebrations, especially in Amman temple festivals in the rural areas of Tamil Nadu.

In the category of tableaux representing Union ministries and departments, the first prize has been awarded to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, which depicted the theme 'transforming India through skill development,' and highlighted the achievements of the ministry and its programmes.

The tableau presented by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) depicting the concept of 'Green India-Clean India' was selected for a special prize by the jury.

In the competitive category of school children items, the dance presented by Kendriya Vidyalaya in west Delhi's Pitampura has been adjudged the best children item for their performance to express how our national flag has been a witness to the glorious tales of our freedom fighters, establishment of Indian democracy, the endless affection of Indians, women's empowerment and such countless achievements. A consolation prize has also been awarded to South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur for their performance of the 'Saila Karma' dance, which is a popular dance of the Gond Tribe of Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh.