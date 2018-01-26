Every year, the Government of India and the Indian Council for Child Welfare give out the National Bravery Awards to about 20 Indian children for "meritorious acts of bravery against all odds." And this year, 18 children received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Republic Day.

Met the winners of the National Bravery Awards 2017. In the next set of Tweets, I would be talking about every winner and his or her bravery. Their acts of courage will leave you amazed and inspired! pic.twitter.com/8gh4cxAprT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 18 children included 11 boys and seven girls, who also participated in the Republic Day parade on January 26.

Who are these bravehearts and what are they receiving the awards for?

Karanbeer Singh

Many lives were saved by the bold Karanbeer Singh. pic.twitter.com/Pm2Vyignrn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 17-year-old who is a Class 12 student from Amritsar saved about 15 students when their school bus met with an accident. The bus was said to be sinking in a drain and he pulled out several students just in time to save their lives.

Samridhi Sushil Sharma

Met Samridhi Sushil Sharma from Gujarat. Her valour is truly commendable. pic.twitter.com/F4L6qVubsk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 17-year-old from Gujarat girl was alone at home when a masked robber attacked her and held a knife to her neck. She sustained severe injuries but still fought back forcing the robber to flee.

Zonuntluanga

Zonuntluanga from Mizoram risked his own life to save his father's. His bravery will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/MWX7FTT6pb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

Zonuntluanga from Mizoram saved his father from a bear. His father had gone to the forest, where he was attacked by the bear. But Zonuntluanga managed to fight the bear away, thus saving his father's life.

Netravati M Chavan (Posthumous)

The courage of Netravati Chavan will continue to inspire us. pic.twitter.com/Ro1uieB2G3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 14-year-old from Karnataka's Bagalkot district died while trying to save two young boys from drowning. The award was received by her father Mahantesh Chavan.

F Lalchhandama (Posthumous)

F Lalchhandama, you will always be remembered. The tale of your courage will live on and motivate others. pic.twitter.com/4n45uTdALc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 18-year-old died when he was trying to save his friends from drowning in the Tlawng river. His friends accidentally slipped into the river and Lalchhandama jumped in to save them. However, neither of them survived and his body was found wrapped around his friend's body.

Betshwajohn Lyngdoh Peinlang

Delighted to meet the formidable Betshwajohn Peinlang. pic.twitter.com/bJuV2SNZ8w — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 14-year-old from West Khasi Hills saved his three-year-old brother when a fire broke out in their kitchen. As the flames were fast engulfing the thatched roof, the boy jumped into the flames to save the toddler.

Laxmi Yadav

Laxmi Yadav from Raipur has shown tremendous courage. pic.twitter.com/rXDT0YpssH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 16-year-old was kidnapped by three men, who then tried to sexually assault her. However, she managed to flee to a nearby police station and informed the police about the men.

Mamata Dalai

Mamata Dalai from Odisha’s Kendrapara is an inspiration for everyone. pic.twitter.com/u6kBorhIE2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

Mamata, 6, from Odisha saved Asanti Dalai, 7, when the latter was attacked by a five-foot crocodile in a pond.

Sebastian Vincent

12-year-old Sebastian Vincent from Kerala demonstrated what the power of friendship is. Well done. pic.twitter.com/gvNcHQBYcF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

Sebastian Vincent from Alleppey, Kerala, saved his friend Abhijith, who fell on the railway track. Abhijith was stuck on the track and when Vincent saw a train approaching, he put his life at risk and saved his friend.

Pankaj Semwal

Uttarakhand’s Pankaj Semwal is our pride. He is indeed blessed with abundant courage. pic.twitter.com/wRva0cS4bC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 16-year-old from Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand saved his mother from a leopard.

Nazia

Extremely proud of Nazia from Agra in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/geuaufIXfF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 16-year-old from Agra helped the police bust an illegal gambling and betting racket.

Mansha N

The bravery of Mansha, Shangpon and Yoaknei will never be forgotten. Happy to have met these youngsters. pic.twitter.com/u2rG8hWJev — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 13-year-old from Nagaland saved her siblings, three and six, from being killed by her father.

Chingai Wangsa

The vigilant Chingai Wangsa saved the life of an elderly person. Interacted with him today. pic.twitter.com/fzUFJvKLag — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 17-year-old saved a 74-year-old man and livestocks from a burning house in his village in Nagaland.

Nadaf Ejaj Abdul Rauf

Glad to have interacted with my friend Nadaf Ejaj Abdul Rauf from Maharashtra. What he did was not only courageous but also touching. pic.twitter.com/FvMBwASKQE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 16-year-old from Maharashtra was crossing a water reservoir on a river, when he saw two girls drowning. He quickly jumped in saved their lives

Loukrakpam Rajeshwori Chanu (Posthumous)

In trying to save the lives of others, Loukrakpam Rajeshwori Chanu sacrificed her own. We are all very proud of her. pic.twitter.com/8PHL2jIKTW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 13-year-old from Manipur rescued a girl and her mother from drowning in the Imphal river. However, the little one was carried away by the current and died.

Pankaj Kumar Mahanta

Pankaj Kumar Mahanta from Keonjhar, Odisha saved three lives. Congratulated him on his valorous deed. pic.twitter.com/J39K0o7H0s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018

The 13-year-old from Odisha saved three women from drowning in the Baitarani river.

N Shangpon Konyak and Yoaknei, both 18, are from Nagaland