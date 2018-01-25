India celebrates its 69th Republic Day on Friday, January 26. After the country got its freedom from the British on August 15, 1947, laws were framed on the Government of India Act 1935, which was implemented during the colonial rule.

The Constitution drafted under the chairmanship of Dr BR Ambedkar came into force on January 26, 1950, thereby replacing the Government of India Act 1935.

The day was chosen because it was on this day in 1930 when the Declaration of Indian Independence aka 'Purna Swaraj' was declared by the Indian National Congress.

Since 1955, every year, the country has made it a practice to celebrate the day with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. In order to showcase the rich diversity and culture of India, special Republic Day parade will be held from the gates of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, during which the might of Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force will be displayed and President of India takes the salute of different regiments.

The representatives of each states in the country will also attend the procession by performing various dance and art forms. This year, the main attraction of the Republic Day is that leaders from the 10 ASEAN countries would grace the occasion.

On the occasion of Republic Day this year, we have compiled some of the best quotes, sayings and greetings to share with your friends:

1. "We are Indians, firstly and lastly." – B R Ambedkar

2. "Citizenship consists in the service of the country." – Jawaharlal Nehru

3. "Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." –Swami Vivekananda

4. "I feel that the constitution is workable, it is flexible and it is strong enough to hold the country together both in peacetime and in wartime. Indeed, if I may say so, if things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile." –B R Ambedkar

5. "You must be the change you want to see in the World" – Mahatma Gandhi

6. "If not other than our common ground to meet, let me remember the anonymous, for once at lease, beyond the patriotic floats display on a Republic Day" – Unknown

7. "Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age." – B R Ambedkar

Messages, Wishes and Greetings for Republic Day

1. "When they resisted the booming and shelling of the colonial guns, our founding fathers wanted nothing but sovereignty for this nation. Let us always defend this gift from our predecessors. Happy Republic Day!

2. Republic Day is the time to recall the famous Vande Mataram, the chant that gave us the freedom. May the Indian spirit prosper forever. To remember is to cherish.

3. Freedom in mind, faith in words. Pride in our hearts and memories in our souls. Let's salute the nation on Republic Day 2018.

4. May the brightest star in its course visit no land freer, happier, lovelier, than this our own land. Best wishes to you on this Republic Day!

5. Let every teacher teach the student how to love this nation, let every parent instil in his or her sons and daughters the beauty of our nation. Happy Republic Day!

6. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world's problems! Happy Republic Day.

7. Justice, liberty, equality, fraternity. May our dream of a new tomorrow come true for us.

8. Today, let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India.

9. India is the cradle of the human race, the birthplace of human speech, the mother of history, the grandmother of legend, and the great-grandmother of tradition. Our most valuable and most artistic materials in the history of man are treasured up in India only! Happy Republic Day.

10. Saluting India! Where each bud blooms in its true colours, where each day is a celebration of unity, harmony and synthesis. Happy Republic Day.

Let every patriot be honoured,

Don't let politics get in between.

As we wouldn't have achieved freedom without them,

No one can't repay their sacrifices.

Happy Republic Day!

Let us remember the golden heritage of India and feel proud to be a part of this country that has rich culture. Happy 69th Republic Day 2018.

Salute India! Let each day is a celebration of unity and harmony. Wishing you the greetings of Republic Day 2018.

Faith in words and freedom in mind. Be proud of the sacrifies of the freedom fighters, who died for our country. Let's salute the entire nation. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Republic Day 2018.

May the Indian tricolour fly high now and always. Let us be proud of all the achievements of our country. Happy 69th Republic Day.

Indians have been celebrating Republic Day since 69 years. Ever wondered why it is celebrated? It was in 1950 when the historic moment happened, when Indian constitution came to force. Happy Republic Day.

