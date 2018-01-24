India is set to celebrate its 69th Republic Day on Friday, January 26, 2018, with pride and honour. Republic Day plays a significant role in the lives of Indians as it commemorates the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, making the country a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

In India, no celebration is complete without songs and Republic Day is no different. There are a number of hit Hindi patriotic songs for this special day. In addition to the evergreen hits, some new patriotic songs have come up recently as well.

Here are a few patriotic songs that can be played on the Republic Day:

Aye Mere Waton Ke Logo: This song in the mesmerising voice of Lata Mangeshkar, is a treat to the ears. It also makes one feel the pain of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Maa Tujhe Salam: Sung by music maestro AR Rahman, this song always leaves an Indian with goosebumps. It is the most popular song for celebrating national days in India. Rahman's soulful voice and his melodious music make it a must play on the day.

Rang De Basanti: Rang De Basanti is a modern-day all-time hit song from the film of the same name. Sung by Daler Mehendi, the song is a foot-tapping patriotic track.

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai: This soulful patriotic song from the movie Roja has been sung by Hariharan.

Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye: The song from Aamir Khan's Sarfarosh fills one with pride and honour for the country. Zindagi Maut Na Ban Jaye is another must play the song during Republic Day.

Yeh Jo Desh Hain Tera: From the movie Swades, this song is more special for Indians residing abroad. Listening to this song makes one filled with pride and honour.

Chak De! India title track: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De! India's title track is an energetic song mostly played in Republic Day functions, especially in school dance performances. Sukhwinder Singh, Salim-Sulaiman and Marianne D'Cruz have lent their voices to this beautiful song.

Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge: Mixed with melody and patriotism, this is one of the evergreen patriotic songs from the movie Karma. This soulful track is dedicated to all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation.