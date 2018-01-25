The Republic Day weekend is here. While there are chances that many will head out of the city for a weekend getaway, a few will watch Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh-starrer Padmaavat, while some may choose to spend the three-day weekend at home either with family or by themselves.

Also read: Republic Day 2018: From attack helicopter Rudra to all-women biker contingent, here's what to look forward to

It is for this third kind of people that International Business Times, India, has picked out some of the best movies that TV and Netflix have to offer. Get some popcorn, pull those sofas together and sit with your family to watch the best of cinema on the small screen.

This Republic Day, as usual, a slew of patriotic movies and recently-released films have been lined up for your entertainment. Here's a compilation of some entertaining Indian movies you can catch on television and Netflix while chilling out with your fam!

Movie Channel Time Judwaa 2 Star Gold 8:00 PM Munna Michael &TV 2:00 PM Holiday: A Soldier is Never off Duty Zee Cinema 5:00 PM Rustom & Pictures 7:30 PM Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them HBO 9:00 PM Marvel's The Avengers Movies Now 1:15 PM London Has Fallen MNX 7:05 PM Baahuballi: The Conclusion Netflix Anytime Dangal Netflix Anytime Anaarkali of Aarah Netflix Anytime

TV channels are also showcasing the customary patriotic movies like Sarfarosh, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Mangal Pandey, 23rd March 1931: Shaheed and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.