In a first, Arab soldiers will be marching during the parade on Republic Day 2017 in New Delhi since UAE crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chief guest this year.

Also read: India, UAE to hold bilateral talks on trade, geopolitics ahead of crown prince's R-Day visit

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the deputy supreme commander of the armed forces, will be bringing a contingent, which will march with the Indian forces in a show of the growing ties between India and UAE.

The two countries will be working on strengthening their bilateral relationship. The first strategic dialogue will be held on January 20. It will be presided over by minister of state for external affairs MJ Akbar, and Anwar Mohammed Gargash, minister of state for foreign affairs of the UAE.

The two countries, which have been moving closer for security, counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and trade, will also be looking to boost economic ties.

UAE wants to invest in India's infrastructure, especially roads and highways sector, the Times of India reported. The two countries will also discuss energy-related projects.

Tourism and healthcare tourism from UAE to India is already on the rise.

The two countries already share a bond since Indians are the largest expatriate community in UAE, comprising 20 percent of its migrant population.

India's exports to GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council, consisting of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar) countries were worth $41.71 billion during 2015-16. India also gets 52.10 percent of its remittances from Gulf nations, according to Moody's investors service report.

UAE and India also share concerns over terrorism. In August 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country, it was the first visit of an Indian PM in 34 years. It was also the first Gulf country he chose to visit. Most of the projects and agreements were started during that visit.