President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the nation at 7 pm on Wednesday ahead of the 68th Republic Day celebrations in India on Thursday, January 26. He greeted the citizens as well as the armed forces of the country adding that India "must ensure the well-being of our soldiers and security personnel who protect us from internal, external threats."

Mukherjee said that the country's tradition has always celebrated the "argumentative" Indian and not the "intolerant" Indian. He also spoke about the issue of demonetisation in his address. He described the Indian democracy as an "oasis of stability in the region troubled by unrest" and also addressed the issues of poverty and safety of women and children in the country.

Chief Guest — Crown Prince of the UAE

UAE crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade this year. Besides attending the parade, several bilateral agreements were also signed between the two countries in a meeting on Wednesday.

For the first time, a contingent of UAE soldiers will be marching at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on January 26. Sheikh Mohammed will be bringing a contingent of Arab soldiers along with him to India. The soldiers will march along with the Indian forces in a show of strong ties between the two countries. The crown prince is the deputy supreme commander of the armed forces.

However, India had refused UAE's request to send skydivers, along with the contingent, to perform at the Republic Day parade citing security concerns.

Highlights of the Parade at Rajpath:

Preparations and practice sessions ahead of the parade have been going on in full swing over the past few weeks.

However, the highlight of the parade this year would be a fly-past from the indigenous LCA Tejas combat aircraft and the marching contingent of National Security Guards (NSG), popularly known as the black cat commandos.

Another highlight would be the tableau from Himachal Pradesh, which is making a comeback of sorts after having been missing from the parade for three years. The state tableau will present the Chamba Rumal — the traditional pahari art form that saw immense popularity in the Chamba town of Himachal Pradesh during the 18th century.

Security arrangements at Rajpath and Delhi

Tight security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the Republic Day Parade on Thursday with over 50,000 security personnel from the Delhi Police, central paramilitary forces and NSG commandos keeping a tight vigil in the capital city and especially at Rajpath where the parade will be held. The parade route at Rajpath is over 5 kms long.

The police will be using an anti-drone technology to prevent air attacks or identify any suspicious flying object after receiving intelligence inputs about the possibility of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba using helicopter charter services and charter flights to launch an attack through air. Besides this, more than 200 cameras have been installed along the parade route while security agencies conducted a fresh recce of sensitive areas and buildings within a 2-5 km-radius from Rajpath.

Citizens have also been asked to remain alert. Security agencies had also received intelligence inputs warning them of the possibility of Pakistan-based terror outfits using Afghani identity and passports to infiltrate into the country and maybe "create tensions" between India and Afghanistan on the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Personnel with anti-aircraft guns will also be stationed atop tall buildings. The Indian Army Corps of Signals has placed snipers and spotters around Rajpath. They have been keeping an eye on movement and people round the clock. Control rooms have also been set up to monitor the footage from the CCTV cameras installed along the parade route. Quick reaction teams have also been put in place as a precautionary measure.