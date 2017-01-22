The Republic Day parade is a unique platform to celebrate the rich diversity and culture of India. It also involves the display of defence weapons by the Indian Armed Forces.

The Republic Day 2017 will be no different in terms of the structure of the parade. Every year however, there will be new additions. Apart from the parade, there is also a procession of various dance and art forms and also a tableaux.

The tableaux will be in keeping with tradition of the state or the organisation. The parade will also feature 21 children- who have won the national bravery award- in open jeeps.

Before the parade commander leads the entourage, four helicopters of the Indian Air Force will fly-past the President and the Chief Guest carrying the national flag and the flags of the three services. The helicopters will also shower flower petals on those seated below.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the Chief Guest of India's 68th Republic Day and India will also be playing host to a marching contingent from UAE.

The highlight of this year will be a fly-past from the indigenous LCA Tejas combat aircraft and the marching contingent of National Security Guards (NSG), popularly called black cat commandos.

Last year, India had hosted the French President Francois Hollande as its Chief Guest.

Here are some of the tweets and images from the rehearsals for India's Republic Day 2017 parade:

#RDParade2017 Indigenous Fighter TEJAS during maiden performance, displaying Formation Flying, practicing at Rajpath @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/2DKJ1NDO6w — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 21, 2017

#RD2017 First look of Naval Tableau depicting Multi-dimensional Indian Navy... Kolkata Class Destroyer, Scorpene Submarines P8 I a/c &Marcos pic.twitter.com/zAtQtal3rc — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 20, 2017