This Republic Day, don't limit yourself to watching the Republic Day parade alone. Especially, when Netflix is serving up a bunch of good Indie films for binge-consumption on January 26. While the films show diversity in context and subject, what's truly binding is the true Indian spirit at their core. Some of the picks serve as a call for action, some provide perspective, and some redefine perceptions. Showcasing different aspects of India, these five films are a must-watch for every film lover.

Also read: Watch Republic Day 2017 live online: Where to watch the annual parade live on the internet [VIDEO]

Placebo

This experimental documentary happens inside one of the India's top medical colleges, where extreme pressure has led to an outbreak of violence and suicide. A documentary like Placebo does not necessarily offer answers, but it takes the first crucial step of asking the right question to students, parents, teachers, and educational communities facing the critical problem.

Sairat

When two college students– a rich man's daughter and a fisherman's son- defy social edicts by falling in love, violence erupts in their village. Sairat is not just a movie about caste discrimination; it's infused with a blend of hurt pride, ego and the grit of two youngsters from different socio-economic strata challenging the system.

Interrogation

In this fact-based drama, politically-motivated cops in Andhra Pradesh set out to frame four Tamil labourers for a crime, torturing them to no avail. The movie serves as an eyeopener to the goings-on in the power corridors of the country. Interrogation is a great work whose imagery will provoke the audience to stand up against such social evils.

Autohead

A production crew that thinks it's making a documentary about a humble Mumbai rickshaw driver unmasks a horrifying truth about their film's subject. This documentary captures the struggles of a typical driver in India through his daily routine.

Amu

A young Indian-American woman visits Delhi to see her family and begins to uncover a dark secret in India's history that is linked to her past.The film telescopes into multiple layers of Indian culture through the eyes of someone who was raised in a foreign country.