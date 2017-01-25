India is celebrating the 68th Republic Day this year. The day commemorates the historic moment when India's Constitution came into being on January 26, 1950, an event that completed the country's long-sought transition towards a sovereign nation.

Also read: Top Hindi patriotic songs to celebrate Republic Day

This date, January 26, was chosen to celebrate Republic Day for another reason as well. On this date in 1930, Purna Swaraj was declared by the Indian National Congress. This year Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, UAE, will be the chief guest of the grand event.

Every year, large military parades are held in New Delhi with representatives from the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Republic Day also marks the conferring of several gallantry and bravery awards, including Veer Chakra, Maha Veer Chakra, Param Veer Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Ashoka Chakra to deserving candidates.

Apart from parades and cultural programs held in schools and colleges, Republic Day is also celebrated with food items. Many food items are made in tricolour (tricolor) that looks quite appealing. From South Indian dish like idli to desserts like ice-creams, there are many such food items made in tricolour to celebrate Republic Day.

Take a look at the pictures here: