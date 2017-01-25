India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Republic Day plays a significant role in the lives of Indians as it commemorates the day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950, making the country a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

To mark this national milestone, you can celebrate it by watching some of these movies in Netflix at the comfort of your home.

Rustom

Rustom is a crime drama, inspired by real-life murder case involving Naval officer KM Nanavati that took place in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1959. The storyline of Rustom is about the Naval commander Rustom Pavri (played by Akshay), who gets married to Cynthia (Ileana). But soon after, he learns that his wife has been cheating on him with Vikram Makhija (Arjan Bajwa), leading the naval commander to kill Vikram. How the story unfolds after the murder forms the crux of the film.

Pink

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and produced by Soojit Sircar, Pink is a courtroom drama-thriller and is the story of three independent girls who get into trouble during a party. Senior Bachchan plays the role of a lawyer, while others who play the key role in the film are Tapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra, Angad Bedi and Dhritiman Chatterjee.

Shanghai

It is a political thriller, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, starring Abhay Deol, Emraan Hashmi, Kalki Koechlin, Prosenjit Chatterjee. Three dissimilar characters uncover government corruption as a small Indian town receives as an influx of foreign money to turn into the next Shanghai.

Ghayal Once Again

It is an Indian action drama film, written and directed by Sunny Deol and produced by Dharmendra. The sequel to the 1990 film Ghayal stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Talvaar

It is a 2015 Indian Hindi-language drama film, directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Vishal Bharadwaj. The film is based on the 2008 Noida double murder case, in which a teen girl and her family servant were found murdered, and her parents were convicted for the crime. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma in leading roles

Yuva

Directed by Mani Ratnam, it is an Indian political drama. The film is based on the storyline of students entering politics.