At least six students and four teachers were injured after being struck by lightning at a school in Sarwar in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Thursday.

The lightning struck when Republic Day celebrations were going on in the school.

India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26.

