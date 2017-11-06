Get over Deepika Padukone because these Bollywood stars repeat their outfits too! Looks like the theme of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday was "Recycle your old outfits"!

It's definitely economical to repeat your clothes, and kudos to Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and Sidharth Malhotra for nailing it oh-so-stylishly!

Let's begin with Alia Bhatt. She wore a satin-laced dress and kept it simple, but we have seen this dress earlier.

Yes, Alia wore the same dress for a party on July 23 but with a denim jacket. Looks like this is her favourite denim jacket because Alia has sported it on several ocassions.

Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his birthday on November 2, also repeated his shirt. He wore the same bleached check shirt he sported during Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions.

And finally, Sidharth Malhotra wore the same striped tee which he had been seen in at the airport a few days ago.

Check out the pictures:

And later, the Highway actress wore Sidharth's tee after the party. If this is the same t-shirt then it is safe to believe that everything is indeed fine between the two rumoured lovebirds.

When celebrities repeat clothes, it always becomes the talk of the town!

Is it a disaster or a clever trick? Well, for now, these stars nailed it!