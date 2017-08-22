Shah Rukh Khan has been having a rough phase at the box office as none of his movies in the recent past could put much impact at the commercial circuits. His last release Jab Harry Met Sejal was a big flop. However, director Aanand L Rai believes that SRK will bounce back strong with his next movie.

Shah Rukh and Aanand have collaborated for their upcoming untitled dwarf movie. The film-maker is aware about the superstar's apparent decline in career, but also believes that his movie will revive Shah Rukh's stardom, and the craze among fans for him.

"With our film, I know I will rectify his relationship with the audience. I won't let the reactions to his last films cloud my head right now. I am here to deliver and I will do a damn good job of it. Right now, we are having fun at work and I won't let anything change that," the director told Mid-Day.

Aanand also said that Shah Rukh is not bothered about the box office failures that he has been witnessing, but he certainly is worried about losing the love of his fans.

"I filter it out, and replace it with excitement. We are aware that his films haven't worked. It's there in front of us, we can't deny that. Box office collections don't affect him as much. Bank account deposit is the last thing on his mind. What affects him is that he might be losing the love of people," he added.

Now, only time will decide if his next movie actually brings back Shah Rukh as the box office king or the fans' expectations get squashed yet again. Apart from Shah Rukh, the movie will also feature Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. While SRK will play the character of the dwarf, the actresses' roles are not yet revealed.