Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actress Renuka Shahane, who doesn't shy away from expressing her opinion on various topics -- be it political, crime or Bollywood -- recently called out a troll abusing her on social media without any provocation.

On January 30, Shahane mourned the death of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and posted a message about the Father of the Nation on Twitter.

"Today, 70 years ago,Mahatma Gandhi, 78, unarmed, was shot in cold blood by a 36 year old armed assassin. Hate killed Gandhi but not his legacy. India is still proud to be known as the land of the Mahatma. Hate loses! Bapu, Shath shath naman in your memory," she wrote on Twitter.

However, a user named Pintu Kumar with the Twitter handlle @PintuKu44889630 started hurling abuses at her on the post, and even called her a prostitute in Hindi.

Shahane, who was quite irked by his misogynistic views and religious hatred, took a screenshot of his comments and shamed him publicly on social media. She also tagged the Mumbai Police's Twitter handle, asking for help to file an FIR against Kumar.

"My blood boils every time a person abuses with the word '*****'. But since it is used as a horrible abuse by men like this Pintu Kumar I would like to point out how terribly headless, aimless, brainless these mysoginists are," an excerpt from Shahane's Facebook post read.

The Mumbai Police were prompt to reply to her queries and asked her to share her contact details via DM to talk about the incident at length and get a better picture of the situation.

"We have followed you. Please DM your contact details. Talking to you at length may help us understand the situation better," the Mumbai Police replied to Shahane on Twitter.

Shahane replied to one of her concerned follower on Facebook that she did receive the complaint number of the FIR.

But Kumar was so thick-skinned that he continued pushing Shahane to reply to his question in a series of tweets tagging the Mumbai Police's Twitter handle.

He even went on to ask her the date on which he could go visit the police station where she had lodged the complaint against him.

Read the full unedited text of Shahane's Facebook post here:

"I would like to name and shame Pintu Kumar with the handle @PintuKu44889630 for abusing me without any provocation whatsoever. Also I find it reprehensible to fan hatred against any religion. That is also against our law. If anyone knows this person please put some sense into this person's head.

BTW my heart goes out to all prostitutes whose profession is usually brutally forced upon them at a very early, vulnerable age. Most of them sell their bodies to take care of their families.

What is despicable is not their profession but that there are often customers, sellers, human traffickers, policeman, law enforcement agencies who benefit by them and exploit these vulnerable human beings.

My blood boils every time a person abuses with the word "randi". But since it is used as a horrible abuse by men like this Pintu Kumar I would like to point out how terribly headless, aimless, brainless these mysoginists are.

देवा ह्यांना सद्बुद्धी दे"