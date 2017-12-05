Several renowned journalists were honoured with Indywood Media Excellence Awards 2017 at a spectacular event held in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on December 1.

The award was organised to recognise and facilitate journalists for their relentless services and efforts made to keep us abreast of the latest happenings across the globe. It was meant to recognising the contributions, outstanding services and accomplishments spanning through a career in journalism.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qahtani, Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman of Mulk Holdings, Sami Syed, CEO of Phoenix International Group of companies, and Suresh C Pillai, CEO of Mark Technologies WLL, were the special guests at the event. They presented Indywood Media Excellence Awards 2017 to the winners.

A panel discussion on 'The Role of Visual Media in Impactful Branding' was also conducted. The panel discussed how visual media has become an effective tool in uplifting the brand image of an organisation. The session was moderated by Anil Wanvari, founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Indian Television. Rajesh Kumar G, Editor-In-Chief, Pravasi Express, and P Viswaroopan, MD of JANAM TV, were the panel members.

Indywood Media Excellence Awards 2017 was organised as a part of Project Indywood, a $10 billion project.

Here is the list of winners of Indywood Media Excellence Award 2017: