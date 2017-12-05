Indywood Media Excellence Awards 2017 Winners
Several renowned journalists were honoured with Indywood Media Excellence Awards 2017 at a spectacular event held in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on December 1.

The award was organised to recognise and facilitate journalists for their relentless services and efforts made to keep us abreast of the latest happenings across the globe. It was meant to recognising the contributions, outstanding services and accomplishments spanning through a career in journalism.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qahtani, Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman of Mulk Holdings, Sami Syed, CEO of Phoenix International Group of companies, and Suresh C Pillai, CEO of Mark Technologies WLL, were the special guests at the event. They presented Indywood Media Excellence Awards 2017 to the winners.

A panel discussion on 'The Role of Visual Media in Impactful Branding' was also conducted. The panel discussed how visual media has become an effective tool in uplifting the brand image of an organisation. The session was moderated by Anil Wanvari, founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Indian Television. Rajesh Kumar G, Editor-In-Chief, Pravasi Express, and P Viswaroopan, MD of JANAM TV, were the panel members.

Indywood Media Excellence Awards 2017 was organised as a part of Project Indywood, a $10 billion project. 

IBTimes, India, Special Correspondent Shekhar H. Hooli was honoured with Indywood Media Excellence Award 2017PR Handout

Here is the list of winners of Indywood Media Excellence Award 2017:

No Award Winner
1 Lifetime Achievement Award Mr Khaja Quayum Anwar, Editor in Chief, T News
2 Lifetime Achievement for Entrepreneurship Mr Anil Wanvari, Founder / CEO / Editor in chief, Indian television
3 Lifetime Achievement award for Entertainment Media Ms Ratnottama Sengupta, Managing Partner, Winning Management Concepts LLP / Former Arts Editor, The Times of India
4 Life Time Achievement for Media Services Mr MA Rahim, Sr most journalist and Social worker
5 Life Time Achievement for Social Welfare of Journalist Mr Kamlesh Pandey, Chief Sub-editor, Sanmarg
6 Journalist-Political Affairs Ms Surekha Abburi, Bureau Incharge, Sahara Samay
7 Journalism – Media Administration Mr Krishna Kambalapally, Channel Head, TNN News
8 Journalist - Media Entertainment Mr Byju G Melila, Producer, Asianet
9 Journalist – News Administration Mr. Anil Nambiar, Special Correspondent, Janam TV
10 Regional News Network Bharat Samachar
11 Popular Infotainment Channel JANAM TV
12 Regional Expat channel Channel D
13 Journalist – Expat Social Affairs Ms AnjanaSankar, Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief, Khaleej Times
14 Regional Reporter – Social Affairs Mr. ShajahanKaruvally, Staff Reporter, Chandrika Kochi
15 Photo Journalist Mr Rayapati Samuel JohnThomas, International photo journalist, Press Information Bureau
16 Regional Correspondent Mr SH Faazil, Chief Of The News Bureau, Visalaandhra
17 Indian Expert -International Journalism Mr. Devadathan Nair, Media and Communication Manager, Al Nisr Publishing LLC
18 Journalist - International Affairs Dr Priyanka Saxena, Executive Director, Asian News Network
19 Regional journalism Mr Mohammed Shareef, CEO, Indradhanusu.in
20 Social Affairs Mr Aritra Sinha, Feature Editor, The Political and Business Daily
21 Online film Promotions Mr. Shekhar H Hooli, Special Correspondent, IBTimes India
22 Online Expat Indian Media MaaGulf.com
23 Promising Digital News Media  Greenkeralanews.com
24 Online Journalism  The News English magazine
25 Media Promotions-Indian films  Whiz Media LLC
26 Promoters-Regional Media  RK MEDIA
27 Professional Excellence  Pravasi Express