Popular director IV Sasi, who has helmed many hit movies in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi breathed his last on Tuesday, October 24.

The late filmmaker, who has directed over 150 movies is known for his films Aalkkoottathil Thaniye, 1921, Anubhavam, Mrigaya and Balram vs Tharadas, among many others.

The late filmmaker is survived by his wife and actress Seema and children Anu and Ani.