Renault India Private Limited is inching closer to the launch of Captur premium SUV in India. The French carmaker has already started accepting bookings in the country for the SUV that found over 1.12 lakh takers from all over the world in the first quarter of 2017.

The Captur is a highly successful model for Renault and reports indicate that the company plans to double the success by launching yet another SUV as a sibling to the Captur. The global SUV line-up of Renault will get a second compact SUV most probably by 2019, reports Automotive News Europe.

The model will be built on the same line as the Captur at Renault's factory in Valladolid, Spain, plant director Rafael Vazquez told the publication. Vazquez didn't divulge any other details on the upcoming model except that it would be in the same segment as Captur – a B-SUV.

Though it is too early to guess on the new model, one of the possibilities is the Grand Captur. Renault sells Scenic five-seater MPV in the global markets along with the Grand Scenic, which has seven seats. In that case, it would be a fair prediction that the Grand Captur will be a seven-seater SUV.

Renault Captur for India

The model coming to India is named Renault Captur. However, it is not the Captur on sale in European countries and based on Renault Clio's B platform. The India-spec Captur will be based on the Duster's M0 platform to keep the price in check.

The Russia-spec Kaptur is also based on the Duster's platform. Hence, the model coming to India is essentially the Kaptur. However, the India-spec SUV will adopt the European model's name starting with a C rather than a K.

The Renault Captur gets the same engine options as the Duster - 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol version makes about 105bhp and 142Nm of peak torque while the diesel unit makes 108 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. The petrol motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the diesel model gets a 6-speed manual. Renault claims that the Captur has the best-in-class ground clearance of 210 mm.

Source: Automotive News Europe