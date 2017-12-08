French carmaker Renault had launched its premium SUV, Captur, in India on November 6. The latest offering of the company has completed a month in the market and now, it is time look at some numbers.

Renault sold 1,119 units of Captur in November, and according to various reports, that is higher than the sales of Duster, the popular SUV of Renault. Renault reportedly sold 798 units of Duster in November, falling behind its new premium SUV by 321 units.

Renault Duster was a great volume seller for the company till Kwid started showing healthy sales in the register. Duster is now said to be the third best selling model of the company after Kwid and Captur. Renault is expected to bring the latest version of Duster to India next year.

The Captur SUV in India has 1.5L H4K petrol and 1.5L K9K diesel engine options. The petrol version comes mated to five-speed manual gearbox producing 106 bhp at 5,600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm while the diesel model gets six-speed manual gearbox, delivering a maximum power of 108 bhp at 3,850 rpm and peak torque of 240 Nm at 1,750 rpm.

Price starting at Rs 9.99 lakh for the base variants, Captur comes loaded with 50 premium features as standard across all variants. These include projector headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, fully automatic temperature control with rear cooling vents, integrated audio system with USB , Aux-in and Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, push-button start with remote central locking, dual airbags, Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic, Brake Distribution (EBD) & Brake Assist and rear and defogger with wiper.

The top-end Renault Captur Platine has also been launched in India, available only in the diesel version.

Source: GaadiWaadi