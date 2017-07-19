It looks like the French carmaker Renault has silently withdrawn its Scala sedan and Pulse hatchback models from the Indian market. Although both the models are still featured on the website of the company, the prices of the Scala and the Pulse are conspicuous by their absence, an indication they have been taken off.

However, Renault has not officially confirmed the discontinuation of the models although the signs point to that. While the other models like the Kwid, Lodgy and Duster in Renault's India portfolio show their respective prices on the pages on the portal, the prices of Renault Scala and Pulse do not reflect on any of the website pages. Earlier, it was reported that Renault could be looking at replacing Scala in India with Symbol.

A report of Autosite India states that the dealers of Renault have not received any new stock of Scala and Pulse since June. Both Scala and Pulse have been slow-selling models of Renault in India thus their discontinuation may not have much difference in the sales chart of the company. However, the company might be waiting to clear the stocks left with the dealers before the complete withdrawal of the models made public.

The Pulse is powered by a 1.5 litre K9K dCi and a 1.2 litre engine. On the other hand, Renault's Scala gets a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre 8V K9K diesel engine.

Source: Autositeindia